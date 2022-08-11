Doraville to host Immersive Arts Center

Center to host immersive Monet and Van Gogh exhibits
The Immersive Monet & Friends exhibit, allowing guests to step into the paintings of...
The Immersive Monet & Friends exhibit, allowing guests to step into the paintings of Oscar-Claude Monet and several other Impressionists.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A company specializing in “immersive digital art experiences” will open a center in Doraville. Exhibition Hub announced it would open the new location with Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience, an exhibition focused on the 19th-century French painter. Visitors will be able to experience Monet’s art through digital installations and virtual reality experiences. A similar exhibit on Vincent Van Gogh will come to the center soon.

Tickets for Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience will be available here starting Aug. 18. The exhibition will open sometime in October.

