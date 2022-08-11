FIRST ALERT: Another Round of Storms This Afternoon and Evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A few lingering morning showers will be possible as you get up and at it today, but expect the heavy rain and thunderstorm activity to return late this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, the day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures generally staying in the mid 80′s.

When it comes to the severe weather risk , we don’t have an organized threat for severe storms, but just like the past few days, a few might become strong to severe due to gusty wind and maybe small hail. These afternoon storms will produce heavy rainfall for another day, which could lead to localized flooding and potentially could aid in small trees coming down if the winds pick up.

Storms expected to fire up again this evening (WGCL)

Friday, our cold front continues to push through, bringing the best chance for rain to areas south of Atlanta. Expect skies to clear through the morning in north Georgia, and then gradually clear south through the evening. While Friday will start fairly muggy for the metro, expect to notice that more comfortable air by Friday night!

Cold front brings storms tomorrow (WGCL)

The weekend looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partly to cloudy skies on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity for mid-August. The low temperature on Sunday morning will also be in the 60s.

Rain chances increase to about 20% on Monday as the humidity creeps back up and another front approaches. The early outlook for the middle of next week is for another shot of relatively comfortable air which may mean mainly dry skies, highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

There are no disturbances in the tropics with a high likelihood of becoming a tropical storm. A system in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has just a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Storms continue today and tomorrow, but dry air and sunshine returns for the weekend! (WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.