Georgia records $21B in state-tracked economic projects

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia recorded $21.2 billion in state-tracked business investments in the year that ended June 30.

The Republican governor says new and expanding companies committed to create 51,000 jobs. Kemp says those are new records, with announced investment nearly double the previous high while announced jobs were nearly 50% higher.

Much business investment and many new jobs never get state incentives and aren’t tracked by the state. All the announced investment and jobs may not come to pass.

Kemp is touting his achievements as he seeks a second term against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.