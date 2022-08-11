Gov. Kemp proposes inflation relief for Georgians

Proposals aimed at inflation relief
The proposals would send $2 billion into Georgians' pockets if Kemp is re-elected.
By Alexandra Parker and Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two new proposals aimed at fighting inflation for homeowners in the state. Gov. Kemp announced another $1 billion tax rebate similar to the one Georgians received earlier this year. Eligible Georgians would receive anywhere from $250 to $500; $250 for single filers, $375 for a single filer who is head of household and a joint-filing couple would receive $500.

The second proposal is focused on property taxes. Called the “Georgia Homeowner Rebate,” the state would use another $1 billion to allow local governments to exempt part of qualified households’ values. The proposal stated that up to $20,000 of a household’s value would be exempted if the proposal is approved by the Georgia General Assembly. The average Georgian would save up to $500 on their property taxes in 2023.

Gov. Kemp said, “the proposals I am announcing today put the people of our state and their families first.”

