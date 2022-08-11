Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14.

Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.

Fantasia also gained fame on Broadway playing the role of Celie in The Color Purple. She is scheduled to reprise the role in next year’s film adaptation.

The show is officially sold out.

