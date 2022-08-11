Heavy police presence seen outside of high school in Lilburn on Thursday

Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting(MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A heavy police presence could be seen outside of Berkmar High School on Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 46 flew over the scene and multiple police cars were seen outside of the school.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, they were called to assist with an incident. The school was on lockdown but it has been lifted. The police spokesperson did not have any details about the incident.

On Wednesday, a student was arrested at McDonough High School after a gun inside his backpack went off. That student is facing multiple charges.

CBS46 will update this story if we receive additional details. At this time, it does not appear that the incident was serious.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2016, file photo, Fantasia Barrino performs at the "American Idol"...
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
Atlanta-based Finding Law Firm to represent former president Trump
AgLanta Eats will return to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29 following a two-year hiatus
AgLanta Eats returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden Aug. 29
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's...
Stacey Abrams calling for legalized sports betting, constitutional amendment for casinos