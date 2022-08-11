Heavy police presence seen outside of high school in Lilburn on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A heavy police presence could be seen outside of Berkmar High School on Pleasant Hill Road in Lilburn around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 46 flew over the scene and multiple police cars were seen outside of the school.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, they were called to assist with an incident. The school was on lockdown but it has been lifted. The police spokesperson did not have any details about the incident.

On Wednesday, a student was arrested at McDonough High School after a gun inside his backpack went off. That student is facing multiple charges.

CBS46 will update this story if we receive additional details. At this time, it does not appear that the incident was serious.

