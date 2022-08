ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Believe it or not, parts of Assembly Atlanta will be up and running in less than a year.

Assembly Atlanta is located just inside the perimeter in Doraville.

Wakeup Atlanta anchor Lana Harris spoke with the city’s mayor, Josh Geirerman, about why Doraville is the perfect spot for the project.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.