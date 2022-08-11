INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar and Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022.
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.

