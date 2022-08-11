Man arrested after attempting to kill ex-girlfriend and child

He attempted to evade capture by boarding a bus bound for Alabama
The Henry County Sherriff's Office arrested Marcus Calhoun after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend and their child.(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Issaih Calhoun after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend and their child.

He violated a Temporary Protective Order Aug. 9 by visiting his ex-girlfriend and causing her “bodily harm” before fleeing on foot. The next day, he fired several shots into her vehicle after approaching her in a park. He was captured Thursday night after trying to board a Greyhound bus headed for Alabama. Officers found a weapon in his possession on the bus.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said, “thank God this young woman and her child were uninjured. In coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies, we were able to trail the suspect and safely take him into custody.”

Calhoun now faces eight charges: aggravated stalking, battery, robbery by sudden snatching, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, theft by taking, two aggravated assault charges, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and two charges of aggravated assault.

He is currently held in Henry County Jail.

