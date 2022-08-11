Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County.

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area.

Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale.

Police are looking through surveillance video for clues to help identify the shooter.

If you have any information, contact 911, DeKalb County PD, or Crime Stoppers.

