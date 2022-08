Meet Arjun Dhingra, the Taekwondo USA National Team Co-Head Coach & Mortgage Banker Arjun Dhingra joins us to share about his two decades of serving as a Mortgage Banker and how it draws similarities to his responsibilities as the Co-Head Coach of the Taekwondo USA National Team. For more information, visit www.arjundhingra.com. Sponsored By: SMG Media Group

