More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro-Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry.

Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.

“Studio lots are a little bit like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory,” Patterson said. “Everybody knows what’s going on in there, but nobody gets to go in.”

Patterson said demand for soundstages is “brutal” right now.

“The highest it’s ever been in the history of our industry and we’re just having a problem keeping up,” he added. “We have been full and crazy since 2014.”

There are currently 24 sounds stages at Trilith Studios. By next July that number will grow to 32. Patterson said the massive structures make it possible for film productions to create content without disruptions.

“These are protected from weather,” he explained. “They have excellent sound protection. They allow for any kind of filmmaking possible. So, producers know that when they’re on these stages, and in this facility that can reliably keep on schedule.”

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state of Georgia has 4 million square feet of stage space with more on the way, including at Assembly Atlanta.

At least 10 soundstages will go up at the former site of the General Motors assembly plant in Doraville. CBS46′ parent company, Gray Television, is behind the 135-acre mixed-use complex.

“We could build this five times over and not even come close to meeting the demand,” said Hilton Howell, CEO of Gray Television.

They’re spaces storytellers need to do anything they can imagine.

“Georgia has really positioned itself uniquely in the variety of stages and resources that it offers to our industry at large,” said Patterson.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.