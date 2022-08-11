Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 12-14, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The best weather of the summer so far is supposed to happen this weekend and that means it is a great time to get out and about. Check out what is happening in metro Atlanta.

THURSDAY

Off The Grid is the theme of Studio Sessions at High Museum of Art in Midtown Atlanta. No experience is necessary. Supplies provided. Designed for adults but all ages welcome.

Wild Heaven Beer is hosting The Vast Unsaid! A Lesbian Open Mic & Meetup. Event is for all ages and masks are required.

Dave Franklin & Jon Harris are performing at Napoleon’s in Decatur.

Amanda Cole and special guests The Black Bettys are performing at the Suite Lounge on Luckie Street.

FRIDAY

The two-day Rome Rodeo at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome gets underway. In addition to the rodeo, there will be lots of vendors.

The three-day 9th annual BeREGGAE Music and Art Festival is happening in Piedmont Park. The annual fundraiser for the Hand Over Fist Foundation will feature performances by Ceelo Green, Chi Ching Chang, Brand Numbian, Diamond D, DJ Kizzy Rock and DJ Mars and John Wayne Movements.

Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH Culinary Showcase is happening at State Farm Arena. It will feature some of the city’s premier Black chefs, caterers and bakers.

TRAP Karaoke is happening at Buckhead Theatre. TRAP Karaoke is about personal empowerment, cultural participation, community and creating a safe space for human connection.

Comedian Bruce Bruce is performing 3 nights at City Winery Atlanta. Bruce Bruce is known for his larger-than-life comedic style.

Bones and Brews is the theme for this month’s Fernbank After Dark at Fernbank Museum. It will be a dino-mite evening digging up the dirt on dinos and drinking brew.

SATURDAY

The Super Friends Praise Fest is happening at State Farm Arena. Performers include Yolanda Adams, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, Travis Greene, Marvine Sapp, Keke Wyatt and more.

Trackside Tavern in Decatur is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a record swap, guest bartenders, and art show and market, classic truck show, drunk bingo and more.

SUNDAY

Atlanta Dairies’ A Day at Dairies featuring a vintage and handmade pop-up is happening from noon to 6 p.m. There will be 2 dozen vendors and food/beverage options.

