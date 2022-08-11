Parents question why district waited 4 hours to confirm McDonough HS gunfire

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents and a community are left shaken and upset after a gun went off inside McDonough High School Wednesday morning.

Some parents want to know why the school took nearly four hours to confirm the incident and notify parents a student was in police custody.

Jordan Dawson, 18 of McDonough is facing several charges, including carrying a weapon within a school safety zone. The senior is accused of bringing two guns to school Wednesday. Authorities say one of the guns went off accidently when Dawson dropped his backpack on the high school gym floor.

“It’s scary. Now if I had a child in school of course I’d be worried,” said Rochell Alves of McDonough

Many parents say they feel the school didn’t do enough to notify them of what was happening. Some of them were finding out information via their child’s social media. It wasn’t until four hours after the initial hard lockdown was announced that the school confirmed to parents that a gun was fired in the school.

CBS46 took those concerns to Henry County School Spokesperson JD Hardin.

He says the school sent out at least three messages to parents beginning at 10:35 in the morning. While the school made every effort to assure parents that their children were safe, he says the school was limited in the scope of what they could release during an active police investigation.

“We have a responsibility to not only protect students first but also to get accurate information out there. So, students were safe and with what we had and what we could share as part of an ongoing investigation that kind of limits some of the things we can say to the public at that time,” said JD Hardin of Henry County Schools.

Henry County Police stepped up patrols around the school this week. The school also made counselors available to students and staff.

Hardin says the school will do a review of their response in the coming days. The school will also review its security measures, including an assessment of whether metal detectors should be installed.

