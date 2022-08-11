Patriots player who scored game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl 51, retires

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New England Patriots running back James White, the player who scored the game-winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, has announced his retirement from the NFL, according to his Instagram post.

The 5′10 running back first gained prominence for the Patriots during the 2015 season, serving as a receiver out of the backfield for quarterback Tom Brady.

Drafted in 2014, White never saw the field as fellow running back Shane Vereen was Brady’s favorite target out of the backfield. After fellow receiving running back Dion Lewis suffered an injury midway through the 2015 season, White got his chance to contribute.

White scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion to help the Patriots lead the greatest comeback in NFL history Super Bowl 51 after trailing 28-3 against the Falcons.

“New England will be in my heart forever,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next.”

The 30-year-old began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. White suffered a hip injury during the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and missed the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery. There were questions about when he was going to be able to return as the injury he battled since 2021 did not improve.

According to ESPN, White set multiple records in Super Bowl 51 including the record for most receptions (14 receptions). He was also the first player to score three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in a Super Bowl since receiver Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII.

He also broke the record for the most individual points scored (20) in a Super Bowl, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

According to ESPN stats, White finished his career with 1,278 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.

