Peace of Art event returns to Town Center at Cobb Aug. 27

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Peace of Art event will return to the Town Center at Cobb Aug. 27. The event is Town Center’s partnership with ARTportunity Knocks to “encourage the community to focus on self-awareness and maintain positive relationships through art.”

The event will feature live music, including a DJ performance honoring Naomi Judd. There will also be hip-hop and country trivia, as well as visual art displays and live discussions about peaceful living.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at noon and runs until 3 p.m.

