Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s restaurant report card looking for spots where the stars come out at night.

Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the beltline is a go-to for movie stars.

“I can tell you the list is shorter of people who haven’t been in here versus who have. Most recently we’ve seen Mandy Moore, Andre 3000, Robert Downey Jr. just to say a few,” Gunshow General Manager Kelsey Cortez said.

Gunshow offers a bold interactive take on the traditional dining experience, serving seasonal dishes in an intimate setting.

Our next stop was in midtown Atlanta at a first-class restaurant off Peachtree Street in the middle of the bright lights and big city with a top health score called 5Church.

Their new American cuisine combined with the incredible ambiance and artwork makes 5Church a religious dining experience. One the stars come out for.

“Guy Fieri had the shrimp and grits and he loved it and he requested to go in the kitchen to thank the chef and the staff and he also asked the chef for the recipe,” 5Church owner Ayman Kamel said.

Also seen enjoying a steak dinner at 5Church in Midtown was Samuel L. Jackson.

“And on his way out I wanted to guide him to walk through the back door and he refused. He said I want to walk through the dining room and the minute he started walking through the dining room everybody just went nuts,” Kamel said.

Our last stop on the road trip took us to Buckhead and the iconic Johnny’s Hideaway, where they proudly display their good health report. For more than 40-years, they’ve served food and fun under the infamous disco ball entertaining the likes of George Clooney and Jim Carey.

“He was real quite when he was in here, but when he went out, he screamed at everyone “you should wait forever to get in this place, it was awesome. In the kind of Jim Carey Dumb and Dumber acting a fool and that was pretty funny,” Johnny’s Hideaway owner Chris D’Auria said.

