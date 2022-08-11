Retired Morrow police chief passes away

Jimmy Callaway joined the Morrow police department in 2006 and served as chief for four years
Retired Police Chief Jimmy Callaway has died.
Retired Police Chief Jimmy Callaway has died.(WGCL)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died.

According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020.

At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state investigations for the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Callaway also served with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the MARTA Police Department; and he had been president of the Georgia Gang Investigators’ Association since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Senior White House official headed to Atlanta to discuss infrastructure plan
Bill would slash film tax credits in Georgia
Atlanta Children’s Film Festival stresses positive media message for children of color
Metro Atlanta's famous film and TV landmarks
Metro Atlanta's famous film and TV landmarks
Gov. Kemp praises Georgia's booming economy
Georgia records $21B in state-tracked economic projects