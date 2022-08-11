Retired Morrow police chief passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jimmy Callaway, a retired chief of police for Morrow, has died.

According to a Facebook post from the city, Callaway joined the department in 2006, and served as chief of police from 2016 until 2020.

At the time of his death, Callaway was director of state investigations for the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Callaway also served with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and the MARTA Police Department; and he had been president of the Georgia Gang Investigators’ Association since 2017.

