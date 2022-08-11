Savannah College of Art and Design announces the addition of four new schools

Officials hope the new schools will help advance art, technology, communication and education
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah College of Art and Design(Savannah College of Art and Design)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - Savannah College of Art and Design officials announced the addition of four new schools that will help to advance creative education for its students.

Officials say the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication were added.

“SCAD continually evolves because change defines the global business,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “Our brilliance never rests. SCAD offers degree programs today that didn’t even exist before SCAD invented them. The future lives at SCAD, right here, right now.”

Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah College of Art and Design(Savannah College of Art and Design)

RELATED: Scholarship to be offered to 3 Savannah College of Art and Design students

“Radically trailblazing courses of study like immersive reality and themed entertainment belong in a class all their own, which is why I’m proud to announce the creation of the SCAD School of Creative Technology, a Shangri-La for STEM students worldwide,” said Wallace. “Along with the newly formed School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Henry County Sherriff's Office arrested Marcus Calhoun after he attempted to kill his...
Man arrested after attempting to kill ex-girlfriend and child
T.I. and Morris Brown College team up with Moolah Wireless to provide students with free tablets
T.I., Morris Brown College and Moolah Wireless to provide students with tablets
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
Henry County Public Schools
Parents question why district waited 4 hours to confirm McDonough HS gunfire