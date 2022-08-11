Savannah College of Art and Design announces the addition of four new schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - Savannah College of Art and Design officials announced the addition of four new schools that will help to advance creative education for its students.

Officials say the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication were added.

“SCAD continually evolves because change defines the global business,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “Our brilliance never rests. SCAD offers degree programs today that didn’t even exist before SCAD invented them. The future lives at SCAD, right here, right now.”

Savannah College of Art and Design (Savannah College of Art and Design)

RELATED: Scholarship to be offered to 3 Savannah College of Art and Design students

“Radically trailblazing courses of study like immersive reality and themed entertainment belong in a class all their own, which is why I’m proud to announce the creation of the SCAD School of Creative Technology, a Shangri-La for STEM students worldwide,” said Wallace. “Along with the newly formed School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.