Senior White House official headed to Atlanta to discuss infrastructure plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Biden Administration’s national tour that’s focused on infrastructure is making a stop in Atlanta on Thursday.

Former New Orleans mayor and presidential adviser Mitch Landrieu will be here to explain the trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, which includes $40 million to pay for the widening of “Concourse D” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

