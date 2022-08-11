Senior White House official headed to Atlanta to discuss infrastructure plan

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson handout)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Biden Administration’s national tour that’s focused on infrastructure is making a stop in Atlanta on Thursday.

Former New Orleans mayor and presidential adviser Mitch Landrieu will be here to explain the trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, which includes $40 million to pay for the widening of “Concourse D” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Retired Police Chief Jimmy Callaway has died.
Retired Morrow police chief passes away
Bill would slash film tax credits in Georgia
Atlanta Children’s Film Festival stresses positive media message for children of color
Metro Atlanta's famous film and TV landmarks
Metro Atlanta's famous film and TV landmarks
Gov. Kemp praises Georgia's booming economy
Georgia records $21B in state-tracked economic projects