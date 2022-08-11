T.I., Morris Brown College and Moolah Wireless to provide students with tablets

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morris Brown College officials announced it has partnered with Atlanta native and rapper T.I. and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service to Morris Brown students to celebrate the restoration of the institution.

Officials say in addition to offering the tablets to Morris Brown College students, Moolah Wireless also offers free tablets to anyone eligible for the program which includes veterans, senior citizens, Section 8 residents and others.

This was nearly 20 years in the making for the 141-year-old college, according to school officials.

“I’m excited to partner with Moolah Wireless to be able to provide the students at Morris Brown College with free tablets to support their educational endeavors. This is the first of many schools whose students will receive Moolah tablets,” T.I. said.

MBC officials told CBS46 News it had received full accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) in April, 2022.

On Wednesday, T.I. was honored for his philanthropy and community initiatives with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and President Biden’s Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award.

To learn more about eligibility to receive Moolah Tablets, visit https://moolahwireless.com/tablets/.

To learn more about Morris Brown College, visit morrisbrown.edu.

