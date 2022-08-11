Travis Porter to perform Atlanta Dream halftime show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Dream announced their third and final halftime show of the season will be the Atlanta-based rap trio Travis Porter. The trio will perform at the Dream’s Fan Appreciation Night Aug. 12. The game against the New York Liberty will be the Dream’s final regular season home game.

The group’s debut album, 2012′s From Day 1, peaked at no. 16 on the Billboard Top 200. Three singles from that record hit the Billboard Hot 100: “Make It Rain,” Ayy Ladies” and “Bring It Back.” Porter have released a series of mixtapes and a second LP since then.

In addition to the halftime show, fans will have the opportunity to win gear autographed by Dream players and a Dream-branded Xbox at the game.

Tickets for the game are available here.

