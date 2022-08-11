Tree brings down power lines, closes Valley View Road in Dunwoody
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is reporting a tree down that is blocking the roadway on Valley View Road near Ashford Club Drive. They say the tree has brought down power lines as well.
Georgia Power is currently on the scene, however, officials say it could be some time before the roadway is back open. Please plan your morning commute to avoid this roadway.
