Truist Park to host Race for Research 5K Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - RaceTrac and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research will host their annual Race for Research 5K at Truist Park Sept. 24. 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Fox Foundation and its fight against Parkinson’s disease.

This year’s theme is “Race for Fox in your Craziest Socks.” Runners should wear their brightest, loudest knee-high socks.

The event will begin with a 1K event at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. Free food, drinks and prices will be available.

Runners can sign up here. The race is a pre-qualifier for next year’s Peachtree Road Race held by the Atlanta Track Club.

