Video of woman’s arrest by Atlanta police goes viral

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A controversial video that shows a woman being arrested in Atlanta Monday night in what appears to be an aggressive manner by police has sent the community in an uproar.

The viral social media video shows the officer giving the woman a warning to sign a citation or get arrested.

As the woman continues asking what she is signing the citation for, the officer attempts to place her under arrest. When the woman pulls back, an officer is seen grabbing her by her arm and her hair and dragging her before he slams her to the ground.

Atlanta Police Department has released a statement about the incident saying, “APD is aware of a video circulating regarding an APD Officer arresting a woman for being in a city park after hours. There is more to this story than the short social media video shows.”

APD is aware of a video circulating regarding an APD Officer arresting a woman for being in a city park after hours. There is more to this story than the short social media video shows. To View the APD Body Worn Camera Footage & APD Statement: https://t.co/K9QCKYghmc pic.twitter.com/sSJ3NOqFYe — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 10, 2022

This comes just a month after a woman died while in police custody in Hancock County.

In July, officials say a 22-year-old Smyrna murder suspect, died in police custody in Arizona. The investigation into that case continues.

