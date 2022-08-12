2 women accused of killing Buford woman because of love triangle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It appears that a love triangle has led to the death of a Buford woman.

The Gwinnett County Police Department believes 27-year-old Antonetta Stevens and 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez lured 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra to an apartment on Buford Drive on Aug. 11.

It appears that Gonzalez’s brother was involved in a romantic relationship with both Stevens and Bocanegra.

After an altercation with the two women, Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries. A few hours after her arrival, she died.

During the attack, the victim’s cellphone was also stolen.

Stevens and Gonzalez have been arrested and charged with aggravated battery, robbery and felony murder.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.