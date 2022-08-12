25-year-old charged with murder in fatal Decatur gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in July at a Chevron gas station has been arrested and faces multiple charges, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Police say Jimmy Holmes faces murder and aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting Demario Kentrall Parrish on Candler Road.
Police previously told CBS46 News the shooting happened just after 2:20 a.m. on July 13. According to police, the customer shot the man twice before running away.
RELATED: Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at Atlanta gas stations
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
DeKalb Sheriff’s investigators took Holmes into custody at the Candler Forest Apartments and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.
RELATED:
- ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime
- Shootings near grocery stores across the metro stoke fear in shoppers
- In wake of a spike in crime, Atlanta Police host neighborhood safety training
- Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
- Police seek help identifying vehicles wanted in connection to toddler shooting
- Man shot inside northwest Atlanta gas station during attempted robbery
- Atlanta city officials want troubled gas station in Adamsville shut down
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.