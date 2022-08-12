25-year-old charged with murder in fatal Decatur gas station shooting

Jimmy Holmes mugshot
Jimmy Holmes mugshot(DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in July at a Chevron gas station has been arrested and faces multiple charges, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Police say Jimmy Holmes faces murder and aggravated assault charges after allegedly shooting Demario Kentrall Parrish on Candler Road.

Police previously told CBS46 News the shooting happened just after 2:20 a.m. on July 13. According to police, the customer shot the man twice before running away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

DeKalb Sheriff’s investigators took Holmes into custody at the Candler Forest Apartments and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.

