Appeals court restores Public Service Commission elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored this fall’s statewide elections for the Georgia Public Service Commission. The 2-1 decision came after a district judge ruled against the at-large voting method the state uses to elect commissioners. The at-large method means voters elect every commissioner, no matter if they live in that commissioner’s district. Someone living in Atlanta can vote for the commissioner in Savannah and vice versa.

U.S. District Steve Grimberg voted in favor of a lawsuit claiming the method violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting the power of Black voters across the state.

Friday’s decision only stays the injunction, finding that Grimberg’s decision came too close to the November elections and did not allow enough time for “meaningful appellate review.” Grimberg’s injunction was issued Aug. 5.

Judges Robert Luck and Adalberto Jordan voted for the stay, but fully realize the case may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Robin Rosenbaum dissented, writing “if we (as I think likely) determine that the current system violates the Voting Rights Act, then Black Georgians in Districts 2 and 3 are stuck — for the next six years, until 2029 — with commissioners whom they didn’t have their full role in selecting.”

The commission regulates Georgia Power and other utilities around the state.

