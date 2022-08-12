ASSEMBLY ATLANTA: Atlanta Film Festival founding director Bill Vanderkloot visits CBS 46!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brooks Baptiste talked to director Bill Vanderkloot about his experience working in Atlanta’s film industry. He’s won over 100 film awards and is the founding director of the Atlanta Film Festival. Vanderkloot talked about the passion Atlanta has for filmmaking, the work he’s done for the Carter Center and how his films helped Atlanta secure the 1996 Summer Olympics.

