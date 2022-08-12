ASSEMBLY ATLANTA: Atlanta Film Festival founding director Bill Vanderkloot visits CBS 46!

Brooks Baptiste talked to director Bill Vanderkloot about his experience working in Atlanta’s film industry.
By Brooks Baptiste and Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brooks Baptiste talked to director Bill Vanderkloot about his experience working in Atlanta’s film industry. He’s won over 100 film awards and is the founding director of the Atlanta Film Festival. Vanderkloot talked about the passion Atlanta has for filmmaking, the work he’s done for the Carter Center and how his films helped Atlanta secure the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School employee arrested in connection to Union Co. school shooting incident
Helping independent filmmakers in Georgia
Helping independent filmmakers in Georgia
Marlon Wayans to perform at Center Stage Aug. 13.
INTERVIEW: Comedy great Marlon Wayans visits CBS 46!
Georgia Guidestones damaged by explosives.
Remains of Georgia Guidestones monument being donated