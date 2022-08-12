Back-to-school tech tips! Top gadgets and deals with Jennifer Jolly

Back-to-school tech tips w/ Jennifer Jolly
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The kids are back in school and they have their backpack, fresh kicks and all the pencils they’ll need for the year ready to go. But are you forgetting something? Electronics!

Between computer homework and needing to stay a call away, many of today’s learners are finding tech on their personal school supply list. But according to consumer technology journalist Jennifer Jolly, it doesn’t have to break the bank.

She joined CBS46 to share some ideas on how to get the tech you need for less.

For more tech tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jimmy Holmes mugshot
25-year-old charged with murder in fatal Decatur gas station shooting
Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Child with autism hit by train in southwest Atlanta
Parents claim school lacks communication after incident
Parents claim school lacks communication after incident