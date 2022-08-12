BIG3 announces celebrity participants ahead of celebrity game

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to fans after an NFL football...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to fans after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The BIG3 basketball league announced the first participants in its celebrity game. The celebrity game will be part of the league’s All-Star festivities at State Farm Arena Aug. 21.

It’ll be followed by the league’s first All-Star Game and the league championship. The championship will air live at 3:30 p.m. eastern on CBS.

The celebrity game will air on Sept. 4 on CBS.

Four-time Super Bowl champion tight end Rob Gronkowski will lead one team in a game of FIREBALL3; the three-on-three game is played on a half-court with single free throws and a four-point circle. Each team is one also allowed one challenge per half with the result determined by a one-on-one battle.

Gronkowski announced his second retirement from the NFL earlier this summer. Gronkowski played 11 years in the NFL, nine with the New England Patriots where he became known as the most dominant tight end in the league, and two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played his entire career with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Other announced participants include Atlanta Dream owner Renee Montgomery, platinum rapper NLE Choppa and former NFL tight end Vernon Davis. Other celebrities will be announced prior to the game.

Tickets are available here.

