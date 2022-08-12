Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge

Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge.

The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.

