Child with autism hit by train in southwest Atlanta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child with autism was hit by a train Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responded to Melvin Drive SW. east of Kimberly Road.

“The child is alert, conscious, and breathing. The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries and lacerations to the arm and back of the head.” He was rushed to Grady Hospital.

CSX officials released a statement saying,

CSX appreciates the swift response of the Atlanta police and are cooperating with them as they investigate an incident that occurred at around 9 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Melvin Dr. SW, just east of the intersection with Kimberly Rd. SW.”

This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more updates as they come into our newsroom.

