Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin

The cabin opened as a restaurant in 1940 and has a deep and divisive history.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.

The cabin opened as a restaurant in 1940 and has a deep and divisive history.

Many have been critical of the cabin’s past of using racially offensive stereotypes to promote the restaurant. Others say the division overshadows the contributions its namesake, Fanny Williams, made to Georgia. Williams helped launch Cobb County’s first Black hospital.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
A tree branch fell on one southwest Atlanta man's car while he was inside it.
Tree branch falls on car with man inside
Georgia Film Impact helps indie filmmakers in Georgia
Film Impact Georgia helps indie filmmaking in Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries