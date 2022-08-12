Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.

The cabin opened as a restaurant in 1940 and has a deep and divisive history.

Many have been critical of the cabin’s past of using racially offensive stereotypes to promote the restaurant. Others say the division overshadows the contributions its namesake, Fanny Williams, made to Georgia. Williams helped launch Cobb County’s first Black hospital.

