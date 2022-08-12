Ferrari to open lifestyle store in Lenox Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Ferrari must really be taking its F1 troubles to heart; it’s opening a lifestyle and fashion store in the Lenox Square mall. The store will be the third Ferrari boutique in the United States, following locations in Los Angeles and Miami. Ferrari’s new boutique will be 2,760 square feet in size and feature the store concept the iconic car brand debuted in 2021. The carmaker hopes that the store will help the brand maintain its relevance into the coming decades, calling Atlanta a “dynamic, vibrant city.”

The store will center around a massive red drum “[dividing] the space by prompting shoppers to discover the store’s different zones and areas.” It is located near Neiman Marcus and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Atlanta area’s only Ferrari dealer is in Roswell. The Miami area has 11 Ferrari dealerships. Los Angeles has four.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.