Film Impact Georgia helps indie filmmaking in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Huge film productions get all the buzz in Georgia, but it can be hard for smaller filmmakers to keep up. Film Impact Georgia tries to help these smaller artists through grants and mentorships. CBS 46′s Gurvir Dhinsa talked to several indie filmmakers about how the organization has helped them get their projects off the ground.

