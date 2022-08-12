First Alert Forecast: Scattered morning rain, dry air arrives through day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morning clouds and rain gives way to clearing skies through the afternoon.

Friday Forecast: Scattered rain through late in the morning, with clearing skies in the afternoon. Mostly dry through the afternoon as a cold front ushers in dry air! Only an isolated storm this evening, mainly south and east of Atlanta.

High: 88° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 30% mainly morning

Scattered t-storms south of ATL. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Dry air settles in tonight and makes for a beautiful weekend. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday, mostly sunny skies Sunday, and low humidity with little to no rain through the weekend.

Dry!!! (cbs46)

