Georgia Bulldogs home games fourth-most in-demand college football ticket

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Bulldogs home games are the fourth-most in-demand ticket in college football, according to data released by Stubhub. This is the fourth year in a row that Bulldogs have landed in the top ten. Only Ohio State, Alabama and Texas are hotter tickets.

Georgia’s game against the Oregon Ducks Sept. 3 is the fourth-highest selling game of the season and the second-highest selling week one matchup. Only the Ohio State-Notre Dame game is a hotter ticket.

The SEC as a whole is driving a large portion of college football sales on the site. The conference is driving 40 percent of ticket sales, and that’s before the Texas Longhorns join the conference in 2025. The Big Ten is the second-most in-demand conference, with 27 percent of ticket sales.

If you’re looking for more “affordable” Bulldogs tickets, the Sept. 24 game against the Kent State Golden Flashes will only run you about $135.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.