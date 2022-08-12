Georgia pup goes from animal shelter to the big screen

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Atlanta-area pup has gone from the animal shelter to the big screen.

Coco is the breakout star in one of the summer’s biggest hits on Hulu. She plays the lead character’s four-legged companion in the film “Prey.”

Fulton County Animal Services took care of Coco last year. In a Facebook post, the shelter said it shows what shelter dogs are capable of when given a chance.

From Fulton Shelter to Super Stardom! Fulton County Animal Services was thrilled to find out that one of our former... Posted by Fulton County Animal Services on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Coco had no film training and was adopted by her forever family specifically for the project.

