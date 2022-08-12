Georgia State University officer charged with rape, kidnapping

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a man who detectives say is a “Georgia State University employee,” turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Detention Center after being charged with rape and kidnapping on Aug. 6.

Police say the victim met a man identified as 59-year-old Terry Payne several months ago and “they agreed to go on a date on Aug. 5.”

The victim said she “remembered meeting him at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Blvd. in Buford and having an alcoholic beverage.” The victim said she “remembers nothing else until she woke up in an unfamiliar location” and accused Payne of raping her on Aug. 6.

Police say Payne also faces false imprisonment and violation of oath of office by an officer charges.

Gwinnett Police officers met with her and she was interviewed by Special Victim’s Unit detectives.

Police tell CBS46 News the victim was able to get to eventually get safety. She later went to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

The investigation uncovered that Payne was identified as the man involved in this incident. Detectives say they later learned that he is “currently employed as a police officer with the Georgia State University Campus Police.”

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

