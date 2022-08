ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Marlon Wayans visited CBS 46 to talk about his love for Metro Atlanta, his illustrious career and his upcoming stand-up show at Center Stage. The show will be taped as his third special God Loves Me. Wayans wasted no opportunity to display his comedy chops at our anchors’ expense in a hilarious interview.

