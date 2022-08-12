Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.

Police arrested 31-year-old Shaquilla Feaster at a funeral home in Decatur on Aug. 11. She is facing a second-degree murder charge. She is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

