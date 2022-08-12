Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | Aug. 12, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here’s the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the metro Atlanta area:

Shake Shack has opened its 7th Atlanta location at Lenox Square. The new location will feature all the classics including ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack, crinkle-cut fries and handspun shakes plus the current line-up of limited-time offerings including the Bourbon Bacon Cheddar menu, seasonal shakes and lemonades.

The next Taste Urban Atlanta is happening Aug. 24 at the Foundry at Puritan Mill. More than 30 Black-owned companies will feature offering food and drink. Tickets start at $20.

Southern Belle’s Travel in a Glass series returns Aug. 24. Cate Hatch will introduce her favorite bubbly wines and Chef Joey Ward and the team will provide small bites to pair. Exclusive 12-bottle case discounts will be available. $82 per ticket.

Pielands on Virginia Avenue NE is offering a Corn Elote Pizza for the summer. The pie features roasted Mexican street corn, chilis, Mexican crema and cilantro.

Award-winning chef Todd Hogan has launched his new restaurant Community Burger at The Mill on Etowah in Canton. The burgers range from the traditional H Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles to the tantalizing Texican burger served with roasted green chiles and onions, Jack cheese, and arugula. Other menu highlights include 3 fresh salad entrees, an on-tap cocktail program and adults-only milkshakes.

Storico Vino’s Saturday Boozy Brunch kicks off at noon with a special brunch menu, a festive spritz and bloody mary bar and a DJ. Located in Buckhead Village.

Capital Tacos is now offering pickup or delivery of its acclaimed Tex-Mex menu for fans in downtown and midtown Atlanta and surrounding areas. Menu highlights include monster quesadillas, crazy fries, epic nachos, Big Kahuna taco, Andre 3001 taco, Shrimply the Best taco, Catawampus taco and Chapel’s cheesesteak taco.

Longtime Atlanta restaurateur Udi Hershkovitz has opened SabaRaba’s in Sandy Springs. The restaurant is located in a shipping container and offers true Israeli street food to go. SabaRaba’s menu is predominantly vegetarian and gluten-free and offers a variety of salads and plant-based proteins that can be served in a pita, in a laffa flatbread, or as a deconstructed plate.

Beer from North Carolina’s Wicked Weed Brewing are currently being offered at Taco Mac locations. The beers are Pernicious IPA, Freak of Nature DIPA, Watermelon Dragonfruit Burst session sour and the Dr. Dank Daily Haze hazy IPA. Thursday night pints nights fire up at 5 p.m. with giveaways.

D Boca N Boca, a taqueria and gastropub located in Summerhill, is featuring taco specials including birria, flautas and sopes on Taco Tuesdays. For those needing a midweek break, wine bottles are half off on Wednesdays when purchased with food. Owner Helio Bernal and his team at D Boca N Boca are now offering brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wood’s Chapel BBQ in Summerhill is hosting a seven-week cornhole league starting Aug. 31. Games are scheduled every Wednesday and take place at 6:30, 7:10, 7:50, and 8:30 p.m. The season ends with a tournament and championship trophy. Registration is now open.

The Melting Pot is celebrating Romance Awareness Month (August) and is offering a romance-infused four-course menu starting at $55. The menu features a choice of handcrafted cheese fondue, fresh salad course, and entrée including tender filet mignon, Atlantic salmon, savory teriyaki steak, and a sparkling chocolate fondue ending.

Bar Vegan at Ponce City Market has several weekly happenings including Tacos & Tequila Tuesdays featuring $10 margaritas, $25 jumbo margaritas and $10 vegan shrimp tacos; R&B music and cocktails every Friday; rotating lineup of DJs and all-day Tito’s specials on Saturdays; and Let’s Do Brunch on Sundays featuring Mercer + Prince signature cocktails for guests.

Buckhead Village’s Gypsy Kitchen is now serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Menu highlights include Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho, Seared Tuna & Little Gem Lettuce Cups, Fresh Herbed Falafel, Mediterranean Chicken Kofta, Turkish Lamb Adana, Tes Leches and Basque cheesecake. Hot tea, espresso, lattes, seasonal cocktails and beer also available.

The Original Chopshop is making its Georgia debut in the Peachtree Square Shopping Center in October. The restaurant is known for its better-for-you protein bowls, salads (chops), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh juice and more. Menu items include Chicken Teriyaki Protein Bowl, Sweet Soy Sesame Steak Protein Bowl, Kale Caesar Salad, Grinder Sandwich, Cheat Day Breakfast Wrap, Muscle Malt Protein Shake, Acai Bowl and more.

Postino WineCafe, a unique, all-day wine bar and cafe, is opening its flagship location in Buckhead this summer. It will offer wines by the glass and bottle in an environment that lives up to its mantra “Drinking Wine at Lunch is Not a Crime.” The menu will feature charcuterie boards, bruschetta, sharable snacky things, salads, panini and desserts. The cafe will have a covered patio and weekly event specials.

Spritz Society’s canned sparkling spritz cocktails can now be found at Total Wine stores in Georgia. Produced in Sonoma, the ready-to-drink natural Spritzes have a base of 100% white wine made from grapes harvested in California, infused with natural fruit flavors and a touch of effervescence.

If you would like to submit information for a future roundup of restaurant news, send an email with details and photos to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.