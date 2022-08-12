Powder Springs PD searching for man wanted in early morning home invasion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Powder Springs Police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a home invasion and car chase early Friday morning.

Police said shortly after midnight, a man broke into a home in the 3000 block of Silvery Way. Detectives said the man pointed a gun at the homeowner and demanded cash and when the homeowner refused, he stole property instead.

Police said the man jumped into a stolen red colored sedan and took off toward Atlanta.

Officers were able to get the tag number of the vehicle using flock cameras.

An hour after the initial call, detectives said the suspected vehicle involved was spotted on the East-West Connector. Police tried to make a traffic stop but the car continued to flee.

Eventually, the chase ended on MLK Drive. Police say they arrested a woman who was driving but the male who broke into the home fled on foot and remains on the run.

Neighbors told CBS46 they saw a man peeking into their neighbor’s home on Tuesday and they called the police right away.

“The next day we reached out to like have our fence up because it’s unfortunate right because we literally just moved in here and we don’t know what the neighborhood is like and it’s like, did we move into the wrong neighborhood? Is this something that always happens here? It’s scary honestly,” neighborhood resident Simbi Okelowo said.

Police said they also found the firearm used in the home invasion inside the vehicle and later discovered that it was stolen out of Coweta County.

Detectives have not released any additional details about the male that they are still looking for.

If you have any information, please contact the Powder Springs Police Department immediately at 770-943-1616.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.