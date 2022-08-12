Push continues for Mariam’s Law, one year later

Mariam Abdulrab’s family is working to ensure her daughter’s fate never happens to anyone again.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Aug. 13 marks the one-year anniversary of Mariam Abdulrab’s death. Prosecutors say Demarcus Brinkley kidnapped and killed the 27-year-old bartender on her way home from work. Now, Abdulrab’s family is working to ensure her daughter’s fate never happens to anyone again.

Brinkley is a repeat offender, including a child molestation conviction in 2015. Brinkley was ordered to register as a sex offender after being released from prison in 2020. However, CBS 46 found Brinkley never received a risk level assessment due to a statewide backlog.

Abdulrab’s family is now pushing for lawmakers to pass “Mariam’s law.” The law would require sex offenders who have not received a risk level assessment to wear an ankle monitor until they receive an assessment. It would also require sex offenders to carry an ID card with a specific symbol, recognizable to law enforcement. A sex offender assigned level one would have one red hexagon, a level two sex offender would have two and a level three sexual offender would have three red hexagons.

The Adbulrab family will host a celebration of Mariam’s life Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Sister Louisa’s Church on Edgewood Avenue.

