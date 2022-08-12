Remains of Georgia Guidestones monument being donated

Georgia Guidestones damaged by explosives.
Georgia Guidestones damaged by explosives.(Contributed)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The broken, crumbled remains of the Georgia Guidestones monument are being donated.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the Elbert County board of commissioners made the decision Monday night.

The Georgia Guidestones was a granite monument that stood in Elbert County from 1980 to 2022. It was 19 feet 3 inches tall and made from six granite slabs weighing a total of 237,746 pounds. The structure was sometimes referred to as an “American Stonehenge“.

Someone set off an explosion at the site last month. It shattered one of the massive 19-foot-tall, 28-ton granite slabs.

Surveillance video from the scene captured at least one person running to and from the monument and then leaving in a car.

ORIGINAL STORY: Video released of Georgia Guidestones explosion, remaining stones fall

The remaining slabs were pushed over for safety reasons.

The remains will be donated to the Elberton Granite Association.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Georgia Guidestones damaged by explosion
Person who blew up Georgia Guidestones could get 20 years in prison says DA
GEORGIA GUIDESTONES SUSPECT
GBI releases new video of possible Georgia Guidestones explosion suspect

Latest News

School employee arrested in connection to Union Co. school shooting incident
Helping independent filmmakers in Georgia
Helping independent filmmakers in Georgia
Marlon Wayans to perform at Center Stage Aug. 13.
INTERVIEW: Comedy great Marlon Wayans visits CBS 46!
Found director of the Atlanta Film Festival Bill Vanderkloot visits CBS 46!
ASSEMBLY ATLANTA: Atlanta Film Festival founding director Bill Vanderkloot visits CBS 46!