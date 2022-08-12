Residents rally to stay in apartment complex amid mass eviction

DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) - Tenants of a Decatur apartment complex that face mass eviction are continuing to fight for help from DeKalb County elected leaders.

It’s not the first time the tenants rallied and it likely won’t be the last if you ask them. The situation for families living at the Forest at Columbia seems more urgent than before.

The tenants’ notice of termination states that they must be out by August 31, 2022.

“Y’all putting us out. At the end of August, I gotta be gone. I’m stuck. I don’t know what to do,” said Sherri Keys.

Many of them gathered outside the DeKalb County government building Thursday morning to participate in a rally. They say they’re being wrongfully evicted.

“it leaves me homeless, in the streets. I have my goddaughter and my grandbabies with me. And I’m in between jobs right now. Each apartment or home I’ve been looking into has asked for three times the rent,” said Ida Woolbright, a tenant of 11 years.

Affordable housing is harder to come by with rising inflation across the United States.

As inflation remains the top issue in this year’s nationally watched Georgia elections, a new survey shows metro Atlanta is experiencing the nation’s third-highest inflation rate among almost two dozen U.S. cities.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 23 metropolitan statistical areas across the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. WalletHub compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data was available.

It’s why those rallying have demanded that DeKalb County elected leaders to step up and help with funding for relocation assistance. And they seek more oversight on property management across the area who file evictions.

They live at Forest at Columbia Apartments. Last month the apartment complex’s management company handed all 200-plus renters eviction notices, giving them two months to get out.

Meridian Management Company told tenants that mass evictions are necessary because the apartments need to be renovated.

“There are people who have lived here for two- or three-years decades. And they’re on fixed incomes a lot of them,” said a tenant spokesperson. “Without any legal proceedings, without any help or aid in moving, and without any due process on whether any of these folks should be evicted.”

Georgia renters do not have many protections. The nonprofit Housing Justice League says they’ve seen a dramatic increase in eviction court filings in recent months. Anhton Tran says once an eviction is filed it doesn’t take long before a tenant is out on the street.

“We have one of the fastest eviction processes. You have seven days to answer your eviction. There is no right to cure, meaning the right to address the reason for the eviction before it’s filed in the court system,” said Tran.

Making matters more troublesome for a renter, once their name is attached to an eviction court filing it can be difficult to find new housing. An eviction notice will likely pop up on a background check when applying for a new lease.

The Housing Justice League is looking for volunteers to answer questions on their Tenant Solidarity Hotline. They say call volume has increased in recent months.

