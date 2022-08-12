Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger.

According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2.

As the officer spoke with the man, an altercation began between the two.

According to the incident report, Tullis called for help during the altercation. When additional officers arrived, they observed the victim was being held on the ground by Tullis and another officer. They also observed Tullis’ extended baton and observed a significant amount of blood near the international checkpoint booth.

Witnesses at the scene said the victim was very belligerent and was heard using profanity and racial slurs. Witnesses also stated the victim lunged at the officer and got in his race. During a struggle, the officer used his baton.

It was also reported that the victim was verbally abusive to Delta gate agents.

The victim, identified as Charlie Evans, sustained visible injuries to his head.

After an investigation by APD, the retired officer, who was a contract worker at the airport, was relieved of duty and his contract was terminated.

He has also been removed from APD’s Retired Reserve program and the incident has been referred to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

