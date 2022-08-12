Tree branch falls on car with man inside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield.

The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain to stop when the branch came crashing down. The man was treated by first responders at the home and did not go to the hospital for treatment.

