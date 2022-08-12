Trial begins for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet outside Lenox Square

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a seven-year-old killed by a stray bullet near Lenox Square Mall shared emotional testimony on Friday.

“At some point, I called I don’t know who first my mom or my boyfriend because I just didn’t know what to do,” Kennedy’s mother Mariah Maxie said.

She said she was Christmas shopping with her daughter in 2020 when her life turned upside down. Kennedy Maxie was struck by a bullet as they were driving away from the mall.

“So, I called her name and when she didn’t respond I looked in the backseat and saw that she was hunched over, and I continued to try to get her attention and again I didn’t think we were in any danger and Kennedy was incredibly animated, so at first I thought she was like playing with us,” Mariah said.

Prosecutors told the jury that Daquan Reed, a then 24-year-old from Virginia, was at Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza when he got into an argument. According to investigators, reed then left the parking lot and “in a senseless act of rage” fired off shots and one of those bullets struck Kennedy Maxie.

“She was unresponsive, and she was hunched over, and I was trying to get her to sit up and was calling her name and I noticed that she was bleeding,” Mariah Maxie said.

According to courtroom testimony, the bullet went through the back of the car and hit Kennedy in the back of the head. She was rushed to the hospital and died days later.

We expect to hear more from the defense when the trial resumes next week. Reed showed no emotion in the courtroom on Friday.

